ABC Sports Producer Kamm Dies

Larry Kamm, a veteran producer for ABC Sports, passed away Friday after a brief bout with lung cancer.

Kamm won 13 Emmy awards over his 36 years in the industry, one of which was for directing Monday Night Football in 1987. He worked on the 1964 Innsbruck, Austria, Olympics, the first Games that ABC produced. He worked on nine more Olympics, including Los Angeles in 1988, for which he won another Emmy.

Besides MNF and the Olympics, Kamm had a wide range of experience producing sporting events from the Indianapolis 500, to Super Bowl XXV and the 2004 Sugar Bowl. From 1995 to 2000, he served as coordinating director for Turner Sports and he also was the coordinating director for the Yankees Entertainment & Sports Network.

Kamm is survived by his wife, Claire, and his daughters, Lauren and Kristin.