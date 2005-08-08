ABC Soaps Go Wireless

ABC has signed a deal with Proteus, a provider of mobile phone technologies, that will allow cellphone users to personalize their phones with content from the network’s daytime soaps, as well as Alias and Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Soap operas include One Life to Live, All My Children and General Hospital.

Ringtones, graphics and text-messaging applications will be the first offerings for the new service. Future services include trivia games, chat applications and video clips.

The move is the latest from a network that is looking to use mobile phones to build closer relationships with viewers. ABC News Now is available to cellphone users as well, giving them 24/7 news content.