ABC, Smithsonian team up on 9/11 video

ABC -- which won a Peabody Award for its 9/11 coverage -- is teaming up with the

Smithsonian Institution to produce a five- to seven-minute video entitled September 11:

Bearing Witness to History (Sept. 11-Jan. 11, 2003) for the National Museum

of American History's exhibit on the terrorist attacks.

According to ABC, the footage will include "video of anchor Peter Jennings

documenting his experience on that day" and "a montage of anchors and reporters

from across the United States."

ABC is footing the production costs of the project. More information on the

exhibit can be found at http://americanhistory.si.edu.