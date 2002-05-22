ABC, Smithsonian team up on 9/11 video
ABC -- which won a Peabody Award for its 9/11 coverage -- is teaming up with the
Smithsonian Institution to produce a five- to seven-minute video entitled September 11:
Bearing Witness to History (Sept. 11-Jan. 11, 2003) for the National Museum
of American History's exhibit on the terrorist attacks.
According to ABC, the footage will include "video of anchor Peter Jennings
documenting his experience on that day" and "a montage of anchors and reporters
from across the United States."
ABC is footing the production costs of the project. More information on the
exhibit can be found at http://americanhistory.si.edu.
