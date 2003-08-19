ABC slays Real Roseanne , Goddess

ABC is canceling Roseanne Barr’s reality sitcom, The Real Roseanne

Show, which ended up being a real ratings disaster.

In its Wednesday 9 p.m. time slot, where the network was running the show two

episodes at a time, ABC will instead air repeat episodes of George Lopez

and original and repeat episodes of The Drew Carey Show.

Barr’s show about creating and pitching a show was also to have spawned a

cable program, Domestic Goddess. on ABC Family, but the cable channel late

last week axed those plans.

"Production has been shut down and Domestic Goddess will not air," a

network spokeswoman said.

The ABC Family show was originally slated for a Sept. 20 debut that would

have dovetailed the Sept. 17 finale of Real Roseanne, but the cable show

hadn't gone into production yet.

Barr is undergoing a hysterectomy this week and will be out from six to eight

weeks.

Without any episodes ready for air, ABC Family would have been unable to hold

out through her absence.