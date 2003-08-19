ABC slays Real Roseanne , Goddess
ABC is canceling Roseanne Barr’s reality sitcom, The Real Roseanne
Show, which ended up being a real ratings disaster.
In its Wednesday 9 p.m. time slot, where the network was running the show two
episodes at a time, ABC will instead air repeat episodes of George Lopez
and original and repeat episodes of The Drew Carey Show.
Barr’s show about creating and pitching a show was also to have spawned a
cable program, Domestic Goddess. on ABC Family, but the cable channel late
last week axed those plans.
"Production has been shut down and Domestic Goddess will not air," a
network spokeswoman said.
The ABC Family show was originally slated for a Sept. 20 debut that would
have dovetailed the Sept. 17 finale of Real Roseanne, but the cable show
hadn't gone into production yet.
Barr is undergoing a hysterectomy this week and will be out from six to eight
weeks.
Without any episodes ready for air, ABC Family would have been unable to hold
out through her absence.
