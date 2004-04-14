ABC Slates Super Millionaire

As promised, Super Millionaire is returning to ABC for May sweeps.

The show, hosted by Regis Philbin, will premiere Sunday, May 16 at 9 p.m., then air Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday at 10 p.m. , recalling the days when ABC loaded up on the weekly version.

While Super Millionaire is a family-oriented show, ABC is playing it at 10 p.m. because the network has many programming holes to fill at that hour.

Last time around, Super Millionaire drew an average of 17.5 million viewers and was ABC's most watched-program each night it aired. Contestants compete for a $10 million prize. In February, computer specialist Robert Essig from Ashtabula, Ohio, was the big winner, taking home $1 million.