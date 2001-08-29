ABC: Six more Wayne Brady shows
ABC said Tuesday that it has ordered six additional episodes of The Wayne
Brady Show, Reuters reports.
The variety series has garnered strong ratings since its debut Aug. 8. The
new installments are set to air sometime in January.
The weekly half-hour program showcases improvisational-comedy whiz Wayne
Brady's talents as a singer, dancer and impressionist. He got his start as a
regular on ABC's Drew Carey-hosted Whose Line Is It Anyway?.
After three weeks on the air, Wayne Brady ranks as the most watched
program in its 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, time slot, averaging 9.2 million viewers,
ABC said.
