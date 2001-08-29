ABC: Six more Wayne Brady shows

ABC said Tuesday that it has ordered six additional episodes of The Wayne

Brady Show, Reuters reports.

The variety series has garnered strong ratings since its debut Aug. 8. The

new installments are set to air sometime in January.

The weekly half-hour program showcases improvisational-comedy whiz Wayne

Brady's talents as a singer, dancer and impressionist. He got his start as a

regular on ABC's Drew Carey-hosted Whose Line Is It Anyway?.

After three weeks on the air, Wayne Brady ranks as the most watched

program in its 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, time slot, averaging 9.2 million viewers,

ABC said.