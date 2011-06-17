ABC Shifts Entertainment, Studios Execs

ABC announced several key executive changes Friday aimed at bolstering the strength of its studio.

Patrick Moran has been upped to senior VP and head of creative development, ABC Studios reporting to Barry Jossen, EVP of the studio and to ABC entertainment topper Paul Lee on creative issues. Moran was previously in charge of drama series for the studio.

Amy Hartwick, who was VP of comedy development at the entertainment division will move to the studio side in a similar role as senior VP of comedy development, reporting to Moran. She replaces Kevin Plunkett, who is leaving the company.

Lynn Barrie, will move from the current side to be senior VP of comedy development, reporting to Samie Falvey, SVP of comedy development.

Vicki Dummer will become senior VP, current series andspecials for ABC Entertainment, reporting to Lee. She was previously senior VP of alternative series and specials for the entertainment division.

And John Saade has been promoted to executive VP of alternative series and late night programming, reporting directly to Lee.