ABC Shifts ‘Alec Baldwin Show’ to Saturdays

Rookie talk show The Alec Baldwin Show has been moved to Saturdays on ABC. It debuts on the new night Dec. 8 at 10 p.m.

The Alec Baldwin Show premiered Sunday, Oct. 14. It opened to a 0.4 and then did a 0.4, 0.3 and 0.3 in the Nielsen overnights.

Starting Sunday, Nov. 18, ABC will air Shark Tank repeats at 10 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2 will offer The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Holiday Special at 10 p.m.

Host Baldwin’s film work includes It’s Complicated,The Departed and Pearl Harbor. His TV work includes 30 Rock and playing President Trump on Saturday Night Live.

Baldwin was arrested following a parking spot incident in New York earlier this month.

Jason Schrift executive produces The Alec Baldwin Show along with Baldwin and Mallory Schwartz through his El Dorado Pictures. Jerry Foley directs.