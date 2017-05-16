ABC Shares Fall Schedule

ABC revealed its fall schedule in advance of its upfront presentation Tuesday. Dancing With the Stars and The Good Doctor air on Mondays.

On Tuesdays, it’s comedies The Middle, Fresh Off the Boat, Black-ish and The Mayor, then new drama The Gospel of Kevin at 10.

Wednesdays have comedies too: The Goldbergs, Speechless, Modern Family and American Housewife, then drama Designated Survivor.

Thursdays, it’s Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal and How to Get Away With Murder.

Fridays feature Once Upon a Time, Marvel’s Inhumans and 20/20.

On Saturdays, it’s Saturday NightFootball.

Sundays offer America’s Funniest Home Videos, To Tell the Truth, Shark Tank and Ten Days in the Valley.

“I’m very proud of this year’s slate of series at ABC. We’ve focused on some of the universal themes that unite us—exciting stories, relevant dramas, and of course, lots of laughs. Our goal is to focus on the unique points of view of our show creators, but make shows that have broad appeal,” said Channing Dungey, ABC entertainment president.