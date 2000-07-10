ABC Saturday morning Buzz

The fourth season of Disney's One Saturday Morning lineup on ABC will include two new series, one of which will be Buzz Lightyear of Star Command.

The network's new children's lineup for the 2000-2001 season will kick off Sept. 9 and will remain a five-hour block.

Buzz Lightyear, based on the character from the popular Toy Story franchise, will feature the voices of Seinfeld veterans Patrick Warburton as Buzz and Wayne Knight as The Evil Emperor Zurg. Buzz Lightyear will debut in its 10:30 a.m. time slot on Oct. 14.

Also joining the Saturday morning lineup is Disney's Teacher's Pet, an animated series that features the voice of Tony Award-winning actor Nathan Lane.

Teacher's Pet, which fits the FCC's requirements for an educational series, is about a boy and his dog, Spot.