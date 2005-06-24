ABC Rises on Falling NBA Ratings

The San Antonio Spurs victory over the Detroit Pistons in Game 7 of the NBA Finals June 23 nabbed a 13.9 rating/23 share in metered markets, earning ABC the top ratings for the night. However, the NBA’s championship ratings were near the record low.

Through six games (final ratings for Game 7 were not available at press time), the Spurs-Pistons series averaged 11.5 million viewers and a 7.6 rating/14 share, down from last year’s Pistons- L.A. Lakers matchup, which scored 17.9 million viewers and an 11.5/20 through five games. The Spurs-Pistons’ deciding Game 7 should pull up the average slightly.

ABC points out taht the 2005 Finals are up from the last championship that didn’t feature the Lakers, the 2003 matchup between the Spurs and New Jersey Nets. But that doesn’t say much. The six-game 2003 Finals averaged 9.8 million viewers and a 6.5/12, making it the least-watched series in more than two decades.

All seven games of the 2005 Finals, ABC notes, were the top-rated TV show on their night.

