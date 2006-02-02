ABC Revives ALMAs

In a recognition of the growing Hispanic audience, the ALMAs, or American Latino Media Arts awards, are back after a three-year hiatus.

ABC will air the awards June 5 in prime time (8-9:30), with Desperate Housewives co-star Eva Longoria hosting and producing.

The awards are given out by Latino civil-rights orgranization, the National council of La Raza, for achievement in TV, film and music.

The broadcast, from Jeff Margolis Productions, tapes May 7 from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. The awards were last given out in 2002.