ABC to restructure sales staff

Look for ABC to announce a major restructuring of its network ad-sales

unit.

A source said the plan is designed to address the consolidation on the agency

and client side. The sales unit is setting up teams and assigning each to a

different large ad agency.

'The idea is to make the sales effort less daypart-centric and more focussed

on the needs of individual clients,' the source said.

Separately, Laura Nathanson, executive vice president of national sales for

ABC-TV, is shifting roles. She'll oversee sales for ABC Family and Disney Kids

Network, which had been a separate cross-platform shop for children's

advertising sales at Disney but is being folded into the ABC Family sales

unit.