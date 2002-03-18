ABC to restructure sales staff
Look for ABC to announce a major restructuring of its network ad-sales
unit.
A source said the plan is designed to address the consolidation on the agency
and client side. The sales unit is setting up teams and assigning each to a
different large ad agency.
'The idea is to make the sales effort less daypart-centric and more focussed
on the needs of individual clients,' the source said.
Separately, Laura Nathanson, executive vice president of national sales for
ABC-TV, is shifting roles. She'll oversee sales for ABC Family and Disney Kids
Network, which had been a separate cross-platform shop for children's
advertising sales at Disney but is being folded into the ABC Family sales
unit.
