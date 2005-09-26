ABC To Rerun Lost Premiere

Viewers looking at their TV listings to catch the slated premieres of ABC’s returning sitcom George Lopez and new comedy Freddie the following week will find other shows there instead.

In a last-minute switch, ABC, seeking to benefit from the highly rated second season premiere of the hit Lost, has scheduled a rerun of the episode resolving the season-ending cliffhanger from 8-9 p.m. Wednesday. Two back-to-back episodes of Lopez were supposed to go there instead.

New Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, guest-starring on the second Lopez episode originally slated to air at 8:30 Wednesday, is getting a quick lesson in the foibles of showbiz. The two episodes have been shifted back a week, which in turn pushes the debut of the new Freddie Prinze, Jr., comedy to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 12.