ABC Reopens Beirut Bureau

ABC News said Wednesday it has reopened its Beirut, Lebanon, bureau. The announcement comes as President Obama is weighing military options in the wake of the alleged chemical weapons attack in Syria, with which Lebanon shares its Eastern border.

Alexander Marquardt will be based out of the bureau, but ABC also daid that chief foreign correspondent Terry Moran will report from Beirut beginning Wednesday for all broadcasts and platforms. It is his first assignment since being named chief foreign correspondent, based in London.

Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel has indicated the U.S. is positioned to take action if necessary, which is expected to be missile strikes on key targets.