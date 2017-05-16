ABC Renews Drama ‘Quantico’

ABC has picked up the drama Quantico for season three. Production remains in New York for the show, which looks at the lives of young government workers as they go through training to become special agents.

The cast includes Priyanka Chopra, Jake McLaughlin and Blair Underwood. Josh Safran created the show, and media reports have him stepping down as the showrunner.

The show airs Monday nights. Its season two finale was May 15.

Quantico’s ratings in viewers 18-49 has hovered around a 0.6 the latter half of this season.

ABC holds its upfront presentation May 16.