ABC Pulls Remaining '666 Park Avenue' Episodes

In a scheduling change, ABC has pulled the remaining episodes of canceled drama 666 Park Avenue, and will air comedies Happy Endings and Don't Trust the B----in Apt. 23 in its slot for the first few weeks of January.



Beginning Jan. 6 and continuing through the 13th and 20th, Happy Endings and Don't Trust the B---- will air at 10 and 10:30 p.m., respectively. They will also air new episodes in their Tuesday slots as well. No word on what will happen with the two after; they were slated to be off the schedule in March.

Midseason drama Red Widow takes over the Sunday slot beginning March 3.