ABC to post anchor in Oklahoma for McVeigh execution

ABC News will post one of its news anchors, Charles Gibson, in Oklahoma City on the day of Timothy McVeigh's scheduled May 16 execution in Terre Haute, Ind.

By centering its coverage in Oklahoma City, ABC News will seek to emphasize the victims and the survivors of McVeigh's bombing of the federal building in that city. Gibson is the anchor for ABC's Good Morning America and Prime Time Thursday.

ABC News will have correspondents reporting from Terre Haute, where the other broadcast networks intend to locate their news anchors that day. - Richard Tedesco