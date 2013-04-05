ABC Player App Hits 10-Million Download Mark
The Disney/ABC Television Group's ABC Player app, which was the
first app available from a broadcast network, has hit the 10-million download
mark, according to an article from MediaPost.
The ABC Player app is available on iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch
and Windows 8, and will be rolled out to Kindle Fire and Kindle Fire HD, the story said.
According to ABC, the app was the sixth most-downloaded free iPad app of all
time, the report said. It has served 200 million episode "views" and more than 1.31 billion ad
impressions, ABC said in the report.
ABC was the first network to offer full-length episodes via its
website, ABC.com, which runs the ABC Player. The app launched concurrently with
Apple's iPad debut in April 2010 and was updated, in conjunction with a new
iPad launch, to provide full-retina display, the artcle stated. The app has secured advertisers
including Lexus, Toyota and Verizon. according to the report.
The player on ABC.com has a geotargeting feature
that displays the logo for the local ABC affiliate as well as local ads, the story said. ABC
provides episode player applications for other platforms such as iOS, Android
and Windows, the article stated.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.