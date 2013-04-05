ABC Player App Hits 10-Million Download Mark

The Disney/ABC Television Group's ABC Player app, which was the

first app available from a broadcast network, has hit the 10-million download

mark, according to an article from MediaPost.

The ABC Player app is available on iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch

and Windows 8, and will be rolled out to Kindle Fire and Kindle Fire HD, the story said.

According to ABC, the app was the sixth most-downloaded free iPad app of all

time, the report said. It has served 200 million episode "views" and more than 1.31 billion ad

impressions, ABC said in the report.

ABC was the first network to offer full-length episodes via its

website, ABC.com, which runs the ABC Player. The app launched concurrently with

Apple's iPad debut in April 2010 and was updated, in conjunction with a new

iPad launch, to provide full-retina display, the artcle stated. The app has secured advertisers

including Lexus, Toyota and Verizon. according to the report.

The player on ABC.com has a geotargeting feature

that displays the logo for the local ABC affiliate as well as local ads, the story said. ABC

provides episode player applications for other platforms such as iOS, Android

and Windows, the article stated.