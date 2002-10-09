ABC: Perfect a perfect fit
Filling out its Tuesday-night slate, ABC has ordered a full season of Less
than Perfect, starring Sarah Rue and airing at 9:30 p.m., right after
Life with Bonnie. Like ABC's other Tuesday-night comedies, Less than
Perfect is produced by Touchstone Television.
"Through wonderful writing and a stellar cast, led by the incandescent Sarah
Rue, this funny, charming show has quickly captured the hearts of viewers," ABC Entertainment president Susan Lyne said. "With each passing week, our confidence
in this new comedy block just continues to grow."
According to ABC, after two outings, Less than Perfect has improved
the network's performance in the time period by 14 percent in total viewers over
last year. The show has also increased ratings by 10 percent in adults 18
through 49 and by 17 percent in adults 18 through 34. And it is holding 91
percent of its 18-through-49 audience and 97 percent of women in that
demographic.
Last week, ABC picked up full seasons of Bonnie and John Ritter's 8
Simple Rules for Dating My Teenage Daughter.
