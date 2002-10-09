ABC: Perfect a perfect fit

Filling out its Tuesday-night slate, ABC has ordered a full season of Less

than Perfect, starring Sarah Rue and airing at 9:30 p.m., right after

Life with Bonnie. Like ABC's other Tuesday-night comedies, Less than

Perfect is produced by Touchstone Television.

"Through wonderful writing and a stellar cast, led by the incandescent Sarah

Rue, this funny, charming show has quickly captured the hearts of viewers," ABC Entertainment president Susan Lyne said. "With each passing week, our confidence

in this new comedy block just continues to grow."

According to ABC, after two outings, Less than Perfect has improved

the network's performance in the time period by 14 percent in total viewers over

last year. The show has also increased ratings by 10 percent in adults 18

through 49 and by 17 percent in adults 18 through 34. And it is holding 91

percent of its 18-through-49 audience and 97 percent of women in that

demographic.

Last week, ABC picked up full seasons of Bonnie and John Ritter's 8

Simple Rules for Dating My Teenage Daughter.