ABC, PBS lead Daytime Emmy list

ABC and PBS head the list of Daytime Emmy Award nominations, earning 53 nods apiece from the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

CBS tallied 51 nominations, including 25 for soap As The World Turns. There are 49 nominations on the syndication front, including four for recently cancelled talker Donny and Marie. The Rosie O'Donnell Show led all talk shows with 13 nominations, the same amount awarded Sesame Street. The Daytime Emmys will be held on May 18 in New York City. - Joe Schlosser