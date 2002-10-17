ABC orders more Lopez
ABC has picked up a full-season order of The George Lopez Show, which
airs Wednesday nights at 8:30 p.m., after Damon Wayans' My Wife and
Kids.
The show is helping ABC to a strong performance in adults 18 through 49 Wednesday
nights, beating NBC's Ed in that demo.
George Lopez is produced by Mohawk Productions and Fortis Films, in
association with Warner Bros. Television.
It is executive-produced by film star Sandra Bullock, Bruce Helford (also of
The Drew Carey Show), Deborah Oppenheimer and Robert
Borden.
