ABC orders more Lopez

ABC has picked up a full-season order of The George Lopez Show, which

airs Wednesday nights at 8:30 p.m., after Damon Wayans' My Wife and

Kids.

The show is helping ABC to a strong performance in adults 18 through 49 Wednesday

nights, beating NBC's Ed in that demo.

George Lopez is produced by Mohawk Productions and Fortis Films, in

association with Warner Bros. Television.

It is executive-produced by film star Sandra Bullock, Bruce Helford (also of

The Drew Carey Show), Deborah Oppenheimer and Robert

Borden.