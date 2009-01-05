ABC O&O Sites Pair With Cox Cross Media

The ABC Owned Television Stations Group has formed a strategic marketing alliance with Cox Cross Media (CCM) for its station Websites. The partnership “greatly expands the sales opportunities” for the 10 sites, said the pair in a statement, “and provides the digital marketplace a single access point to one of the largest pure content entities online today.”

ABC’s stations include WABC New York, KABC Los Angeles and WLS Chicago.

“Cox Cross Media brings fresh ideas and platforms to the ad-buying market,” said ABC National Television Sales President John Watkins. “By joining Cox Cross Media’s footprint and expertise, we can offer ease of execution, making it simple to place advertising on local media sites.”

CCM claims its technology bridges the online, television and mobile buying experience. The company says its online services “extend beyond banner advertisements to include a wide range of effective interactive display, video and integration formats.”





CCM Senior V.P. Steve Shaw said the deal simplifies ad buying for ABC. “Extensive reach, hyper localization and ease of use are key in the growing online ad space,” he said. “Cox Cross Media excels in all three areas.”





New York-based CCM is a business unit of Atlanta’s Cox Enterprises.