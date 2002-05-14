ABC nixes Politically Incorrect
ABC has confirmed that a new late-night show starring Jimmy Kimmel of Comedy
Central's tongue-in-cheek, politically incorrect and proud of it The Man
Show, will debut in January replacing the canceled Politically
Incorrect with Bill Maher.
ABC chairman Lloyd Braun explained the reason why the topical late-night talk show will be replaced in its 12:05 a.m. time slot:
"We made a decision to go with straight entertainment programming in
late-night. That's just basically a scheduling opportunity that we felt over the
long term had more potential."
According to ABC, Politically Incorrect will continue to air for four to six more weeks, then a news program produced by the Nightline staff will fill the
time slot until the Jan. 27 premiere of Kimmel's show.
