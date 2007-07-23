ABC News Vet Dean Reynolds Joins CBS In Chicago

Veteran ABC correspondent Dean Reynolds has moved to CBS as correspondent, based in the Chicago bureau.

Reynolds had been with ABC for 23 years, most recently in Chicago, where ABC last week laid off its bureau chief as part of a restructuring of news assignments announced by ABC News President David Westin several weeks ago.

Before moving to the Chicago bureau in 1998, Reynolds, a native of the Windy City, was based in Dallas, with previous postings includuing Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and London.





“He has done extraordinary work on every kind of story imaginable, from the biggest domestic stories of the past decade to politics to international hostage crises and the Gulf War," said CBS News and Sports President Sean McManus in announcing the hire. "I’m very pleased to welcome Dean to CBS News, who, along with Cynthia Bowers, gives us a remarkably strong correspondent team in Chicago.”

Before joining ABc in 1983, Reynolds was White House correspondent for CNN.