ABC News Spokesperson Departs for SKDKnickerbocker
Emily Lenzner, a spokesperson in ABC News' Washington bureau, has exited the company.
According to Lenzner, she is joining SKDKnickerbocker to do public affairs.
She had been
handling Nightline, This Week and D.C. bureau communications. "I'll
miss ABC a ton," said Lenzner, "but this will be a good move."
Her new
employer was a player in the election of President Barack Obama,
producing TV ads and direct mail. Knickerbocker's managing director is the
former senior adviser and chief communications officer
for the Obama for America campaign.
