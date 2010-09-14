ABC News Spokesperson Departs for SKDKnickerbocker

Emily Lenzner, a spokesperson in ABC News' Washington bureau, has exited the company.

According to Lenzner, she is joining SKDKnickerbocker to do public affairs.

She had been

handling Nightline, This Week and D.C. bureau communications. "I'll

miss ABC a ton," said Lenzner, "but this will be a good move."

Her new

employer was a player in the election of President Barack Obama,

producing TV ads and direct mail. Knickerbocker's managing director is the

former senior adviser and chief communications officer

for the Obama for America campaign.