ABC News Shifts Correspondents

ABC News has shifted bureau assignments for a trio of correspondents.

Mike von Fremd, who had been Dallas correspondent, has moved to Los Angeles. Michael Marquez, who has been in Dallas, heads across the pond to London, and Ryan Owens, who has been a New York-based correspondent, moves to Dallas.

Von Fremd has been with ABC for three decades, including as a news producer and White House and Senate correspondent.

Marquez joined ABC in May 2005 from CNN. Owens joined ABC in 2006 from NBC affiliate WHDH-TV Boston.