ABC News Producer Eddie Pinder Dead at 36

Eddie Pinder, a producer and reporter for ABC News, has died of complications from recent heart bypass surgery. He was 36.

According to ABC News President David Westin, Pinder had had initially recovered after the operation several weeks ago, but a variety of complications had surfaced over the past few days. "Everyone who knew Eddie loved him, and just about all of us knew him," said Westin in announcing the news to staffers--Pinder had not publicized his bypass surgery.

"He was truly larger than life. He was intelligent, passionate, and engaging. He was an avid fan of music and had a beautiful singing voice that he used for a time in his own a capella gospel music group. But most of all, he had a rare spirit that filled a room and made a lasting impression on anyone he touched. We are better for having had Eddie in our midst, which makes our loss all the greater."

Pinder joined ABC in 1997 as a reporter, the same year he beat a life-threatening brain tumor. He was named New York Bureau Producer in 1999 and producer for World News Tonight in 2002.

Pinder is survived by a sister, Leah; brothers Cyprian and Quintis, and his mother, Beverly.