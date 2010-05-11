ABC News Employees Agree to New Three-Year Contract
ABC News employees have overwhelmingly agreed to a new three-year contract.
The vote was 89% in favor, 11% opposed. The contract takes effect immediately.
According
to the Writers Guild of America, whose bargaining committee signed off
on the deal April 9, the new contract gives newswriters, editors, desk
assistants, production assistants, graphic artists and researchers in
New York and Washington 2% raises in each of the next three years--the
first retroactive to April 10. It also includes minimum salary and severance packages to
WABC-TV New York newswriters, plus training if they are laid off due to
changes in the seniority list in the new contract.
