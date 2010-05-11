ABC News Employees Agree to New Three-Year Contract

ABC News employees have overwhelmingly agreed to a new three-year contract.

The vote was 89% in favor, 11% opposed. The contract takes effect immediately.

According

to the Writers Guild of America, whose bargaining committee signed off

on the deal April 9, the new contract gives newswriters, editors, desk

assistants, production assistants, graphic artists and researchers in

New York and Washington 2% raises in each of the next three years--the

first retroactive to April 10. It also includes minimum salary and severance packages to

WABC-TV New York newswriters, plus training if they are laid off due to

changes in the seniority list in the new contract.