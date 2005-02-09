ABC News: 'Download This!'
ABC News continues to find new ways to reach viewers.
The Internet movie delivery service CinemaNow (www.cinemanow.com) Wednesday began offering ABC News content available for downloading as part of its $9.95 per month Premium Pass subscription service (future plans include pay-per-view and download-to-own).
CinemaNow will start out offering 25 clips per week, including daily reports from Good Morning America,World News Tonight with Peter Jennings, Nightline, Primetime Live, and 20/20.
ABC News also says to expect high-profile newsmaker interviews and entertainment and business reports to be included. The relationship builds off of an offering last year when CinemaNow offered four ABC News special reports.
