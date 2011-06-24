ABC News Brings Back Kennedy as Executive Director, Newsgathering Operations
ABC News has brought back Brian Kennedy as executive director, newsgathering operations, it was announced Friday.
Kennedy
will be responsible for global bureau operations, ENG, the News
Acquisition Center and the Logistics desk. He held multiple positions
with ABC News from 1994-2006, most recently as a segment producer.
"It
is great to have Brian back at ABC and I look forward to working
closely with him," said
Kate O'Brian, VP of newsgathering, in a memo to
staff. "Brian's experience in the development of innovative technology
and team approach will be a great match for the talented people in the
newsgathering operations units."
Kennedy comes to ABC News from CBS News where he was director, digital news gathering. He beings as ABC News on July 5.
