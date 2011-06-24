ABC News Brings Back Kennedy as Executive Director, Newsgathering Operations

ABC News has brought back Brian Kennedy as executive director, newsgathering operations, it was announced Friday.

Kennedy

will be responsible for global bureau operations, ENG, the News

Acquisition Center and the Logistics desk. He held multiple positions

with ABC News from 1994-2006, most recently as a segment producer.

"It

is great to have Brian back at ABC and I look forward to working

closely with him," said

Kate O'Brian, VP of newsgathering, in a memo to

staff. "Brian's experience in the development of innovative technology

and team approach will be a great match for the talented people in the

newsgathering operations units."

Kennedy comes to ABC News from CBS News where he was director, digital news gathering. He beings as ABC News on July 5.