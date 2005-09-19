ABC News Blogs Now

ABC News journalists are getting into the blogging game, giving visitors to the ABCNews.com blog homepage the usual mix of personal thoughts, anecdotes and first-person writing that have defined the growing genre.

Also expect the journalists to lead online forums on politics, science and technology, and legal issues and also interact with visitors to the site.

CBS opened its Public Eye blog Sept. 12. ABC's site is up and running now at http://www.abcnews.go.com/Technology/Blogs/, though its bloggers' pages were not yet live at press time.

“We invite our users to respond directly to our blogs and to make this an open conversation that includes voices from all viewpoints,” says Randy Stearns, executive producer of ABCnews.com. “We believe this can be an effective way to report the news while engaging our users in a new level of interactivity.”

Jake Tapper, Ned Potter and Manny Medrano are slated to write original blogs with Tapper’s “Down and Dirty” drilling into the intersection of politics and popular culture, Potter’s “Science and Society” set to cover news and gadgets, and Medrano’s “Order in the Court” will look inside “the real world of law and justice.”