ABC Names Online, DTV News Execs

Jessica Stedman Guff, senior broadcast producer of ABC News Good Morning America, has been named executive producer of ABC News Now, the network's 24-hour subscription digital news network that is carried on cable, broadband and mobile platforms including Comcast, Sprint, Verizon, Charter, AOL and MobiTV.



In addition, Christopher Sheridan, executive producer of ABC News Weekend new content, has been named executive producer of ABCNEWS.com, overseeing all 24-hour online news.



Michael Clemente continues as senior executive producer of ABC News Digital Media, with all three reporting to Paul Slavin, senior VP of worldwide newsgathering.



