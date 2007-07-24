ABC Names New Correspondent for NewsOne

ABC has named three new correspondents for the news afflilate service, NewsOne.

Jeremy Hubbard, former anchor at KDVR Denver who has reported on various natural disasters--tornado, fire, flood--since joining the network in the spring, will be a correspondent, based in Chicago.

T.J. Winick, a reporter for WBZ-TV Boston whose coverage included the Catholic priest abuse scandal, the nightclub fire, and the Red Sox World Series win, will be based in Washington.





Linsey Davis, weekend evening news anchor at WTHR-TV Indianapolis, will be based in New York.