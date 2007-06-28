ABC Names Malhotra EP For Weekend News

Vinnie Malhotra, a senior producer with ABC's Nightline, has been named executive producer for ABC News' weekend news content.

He will oversee weekend content for World New Saturday, World News Sunday and ABC's digital news platforms. He will also be a senior producer on World News With Charles Gibson.

Malhotra replaces Chris Sheridan, who was named executive producer of ABCNEWS.com.

In a related move David Reiter, who is with ABC's special events unit, will add duties on the Saturday and Sunday broadcasts as senior broadcast producer, replacing Andrew Morse, who was named executive producer of weekend Good Morning America .