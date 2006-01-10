ABC Names Congressional Correspondent

ABC News has named Liz Marlantes to be its new congressional correspondent.

She replaces Linda Douglass, who exited at the end of last year to work for the Rockefeller foundation and become a fellow at New York University.

Marlantes will report for all ABC newscasts as well as broadband service ABC News Now and Web site ABCNews.com.

Marlantes joined ABC as a reporter in March 2005 from The Christian Science Monitor, where she covered politics.

She has been reporting for weekend editions of World News Tonight, as well as for the broadband and online services, and has contributed to This Week With George Stephanopoulos. Stephanopoulos also covers Congress as chief Washington correspondent.