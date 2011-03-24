ABC Names Adam Gerber VP, Sales Development and Marketing

ABC Television Network has announced the appointment of

Adam Gerber to vice president of sales development and marketing.

Gerber, who previously served as chief marketing officer

with Quantcast and as vice president, advertising product and strategy at

Brightcove, Inc., will now lead a team supporting the ABC sales organization

while helping create advertising solutions for all ABC platforms. Gerber will report to Dan Longest, senior vice

president, Disney-ABC Unlimited.

"With significant digital and new media experience, as

well as substantial media agency work in the television industry, Adam will

bring a tremendous level of support and strategic vision to help our overall

business evolve with the changing media landscape," Longest commented on the

new appointment.