ABC Names Adam Gerber VP, Sales Development and Marketing
ABC Television Network has announced the appointment of
Adam Gerber to vice president of sales development and marketing.
Gerber, who previously served as chief marketing officer
with Quantcast and as vice president, advertising product and strategy at
Brightcove, Inc., will now lead a team supporting the ABC sales organization
while helping create advertising solutions for all ABC platforms. Gerber will report to Dan Longest, senior vice
president, Disney-ABC Unlimited.
"With significant digital and new media experience, as
well as substantial media agency work in the television industry, Adam will
bring a tremendous level of support and strategic vision to help our overall
business evolve with the changing media landscape," Longest commented on the
new appointment.
