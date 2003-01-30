ABC nabs rights to Jackson doc
ABC News has acquired the U.S. broadcast rights to Granada Television documentary
Living with Michael Jackson.
The program, which features exclusive access to Jackson's private life, will
air as a two-hour edition of 20/20 anchored by Barbara Walters Friday,
Feb. 7 (9 p.m. to 11 p.m. EST) on ABC.
In the special, ITV1's Martin Bashir interviews Jackson about many aspects of
his personal life.
Bashir spent the past eight months with the reclusive star, and he was with him
in Berlin when Jackson was caught on film holding his baby over a hotel balcony.
In November 1995, ABC News acquired the North American broadcast rights for
Bashir's interview with Princess Diana.
