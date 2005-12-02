ABC Moves Chess Pieces
By Jim Benson
ABC Friday announced premiere dates and scheduling moves that will result in completely revamped 8-10 p.m. Thursday and Friday night schedules.
The network said Dancing With the Stars, previously slated to premiere from 8-10 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, will run as 90-minute installments starting the following week. It will air from 8-9:30 p.m. over eight weeks, concluding Feb. 23.
The new comedy Crumbs will air in the 9:30 Thursday slot starting Jan. 12, following the second episode of Dancing.
Meanwhile, the 8 p.m. Friday reality series Supernanny will go on a temporary hiatus—an ABC rep said it will return later in the season—Jan. 6 to make way for a half-hour Dancing results show at 8 p.m. Hope & Faith will move up to 8:30 to make room for the new drama, In Justice, at 9.
The new schedule:
Thursday, Jan. 5
8-10 p.m. Dancing With the Stars (two-hour season premiere)
10-11 p.m. Primetime
Friday, Jan. 6
8--8:30 p.m. Dancing With the Stars result show (premiere)
8:30-9 p.m. Hope & Faith (new time period premiere)
9:00-10:00 p.m. In Justice (series premiere)
10-11 p.m. 20/20
Thursday, Jan. 12
8-9:30 p.m. Dancing With the Stars (regular 90-minute format begins)
9:30-10 p.m. Crumbs (series premiere)
10-11 p.m. Primetime
