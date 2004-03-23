ABC Makes High Court Hire

ABC has named a full-time Supreme Court/legal affairs reporter, Manny Medrano. He will report on the court and other legal affairs for all ABC News broadcasts. Jackie Judd had been covering the High Court beat, but left last summer. Medrano’s contract was not up until recently, but ABC wanted him and “was willing to wait,” said a spokeswoman.



Medrano, whose first day was Monday, comes from KNBC-TV Los Angeles, where he was a general assignment reporter and legal analyst for such high profile stories/trials as O.J. Simpson, Rodney King, Reginald Denny and the Menendez brothers. He is also a former trial lawyer and Assistant U.S. Attorney.