ABC lures Lurie
Screenwriter and director Rod Lurie, best known for movies The
Contender (with Joan Allen) and The Last Castle (with James
Gandolfini), has signed a production commitment with ABC for a one-hour
drama.
DreamWorks Television and Touchstone Television, with whom Lurie has a deal
through a joint venture, will develop the pilot.
The show, about a female FBI agent and a mobster, was initially developed for
NBC.
Lurie is not a stranger to ABC, having developed pilot Capital City
for the network last year.
Lurie's new show is expected to find many of the same players returning,
including possible leads Leslie Bibb, once of The WB Television Network's
Popular, and Brian Goodman, who also appeared in The Last
Castle.
