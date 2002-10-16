ABC lures Lurie

Screenwriter and director Rod Lurie, best known for movies The

Contender (with Joan Allen) and The Last Castle (with James

Gandolfini), has signed a production commitment with ABC for a one-hour

drama.

DreamWorks Television and Touchstone Television, with whom Lurie has a deal

through a joint venture, will develop the pilot.

The show, about a female FBI agent and a mobster, was initially developed for

NBC.

Lurie is not a stranger to ABC, having developed pilot Capital City

for the network last year.

Lurie's new show is expected to find many of the same players returning,

including possible leads Leslie Bibb, once of The WB Television Network's

Popular, and Brian Goodman, who also appeared in The Last

Castle.