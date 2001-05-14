ABC: Less Millionaire, more series

ABC has committed to seven new series for the fall, including four dramas and three comedies.

The network, which officialy unveils it fall lineup to advertisers Tuesday, has also paired down its hit quiz show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? to only two weekly installments for the fall, sources say.

ABC is also bringing back all three of its midseason comedies - My Wife and Kids, What About Joan? and The Job. Critically acclaimed drama Once & Again has also been given a fall order from the network, sources say.

On the drama front, ABC has ordered Thieves from Warner Bros., Alias from Touchstone, The Court from Touchstone and Philly from Paramount/Bochco Prod.

In terms of comedies, ABC has ordered Bob Patterson from Touchstone/20th Century Fox, The Dad from Touchstone/Brad Grey TV and The Wayne Brady Show from Touchstone/Brad Grey. Both The Wayne Brady Show and The Court could end up as midseason additions, sources say. ABC executives had no comment. - Joe Schlosser