ABC kids block scores big

ABC's Saturday morning kids block topped the animated offerings of other networks, scoring a 3.0 among kids 2-11, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Runners-up last Saturday, March 17, were CBS (1.6), Fox (2.4) and WB (2.7). These are ABC's best numbers in this demographic this season, climbing 25% from the same time last year. Top two programs for the morning among kids 2-11 were ABC's

Recess-1 and Recess-2 programs.

- Susanne Ault