ABC keeps Dharma & Greg

Dharma & Greg is staying put next season. The 20th Century Fox sitcom is staying on ABC for the 2001-2002 season and more than likely will be back for the 2002-2003 season.

NBC and CBS made offers for the four-year-old sitcom. Sources say that the deal between 20th Century Fox and ABC is complicated and that Dharma's return to ABC for its sixth season is based on time period placement of the series during the upcoming season. The deal comes less than two weeks after 20th Century Fox execs sold Buffy The Vampire Slayer to UPN for over $100 million, rather than incumbent network The WB. ABC and 20th Century Fox executives had no comment on value of deal or its terms.

Sources say Dharma & Greg previously cost ABC close to $1 million an episode and that the new deal is worth over $2 million per show. So far this season, Dharma has averaged a 5.3 rating/13 share in adults 18-49 and 12.3 million viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research. - Joe Schlosser