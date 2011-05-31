ABC Hopes for Heat-Mavs Rating Score

After Miami Heat's victory over the Chicago Bulls

Thursday, TNT lost at least one bonus game of inventory, but earned plenty of

promotional time for its upcoming original series Franklin and Bash and Falling

Skies during the five-game set with an average of 10.4 million viewers, reported

AdWeek.

With the Miami-Dallas game forthcoming, ABC is counting

on the match to bring in numbers even higher than the 12.9 million total

viewers the last time the two franchises met in the finals over six games. Game

6 ranks as ABC's eighth most-watched NBA finals broadcast, with about 15.7

million viewers.

ABC is hoping that the matchup will draw numbers from

Miami's average of 4.9 on Sun Sports, as both TNT and ESPN benefited

whenever they broadcast Miami Heat.