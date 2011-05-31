ABC Hopes for Heat-Mavs Rating Score
After Miami Heat's victory over the Chicago Bulls
Thursday, TNT lost at least one bonus game of inventory, but earned plenty of
promotional time for its upcoming original series Franklin and Bash and Falling
Skies during the five-game set with an average of 10.4 million viewers, reported
AdWeek.
With the Miami-Dallas game forthcoming, ABC is counting
on the match to bring in numbers even higher than the 12.9 million total
viewers the last time the two franchises met in the finals over six games. Game
6 ranks as ABC's eighth most-watched NBA finals broadcast, with about 15.7
million viewers.
ABC is hoping that the matchup will draw numbers from
Miami's average of 4.9 on Sun Sports, as both TNT and ESPN benefited
whenever they broadcast Miami Heat.
