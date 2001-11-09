ABC HDTV: now playing in Dolby digital
ABC's prime time high-definition television (HDTV) programming for the
2001-2002 season is being offered in Dolby Digital 5.1 (AC-3) surround sound,
the only network to employ the Dolby technology for HDTV.
Consumers must have a Dolby Digital 5.1 receiver and a five-speaker home
theater system with subwoofer, however, to get the full
experience.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.