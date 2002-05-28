ABC goes inside the towers
As part of its Sept. 11 anniversary programming, ABC News is presenting an
unusual joint project with USA Today that will recreate the disaster from
various vantage points inside the World Trade Center immediately after the
planes hit.
USA Today produced a remarkable special report in December that used
floor plans, photos, architectural designs and testimony to document how many
inside the building were able to survive the strikes and collapse of the
towers.
'We can show through animation what it looked like to the people inside,' ABC
executive vice president Paul Friedman said. 'We've come up with hundreds of
individual stories, and we will be able to demonstrate many scenarios.'
ABC will schedule the show in prime time. Another program will look at the
reactions of government agencies that day.
