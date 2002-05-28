ABC goes inside the towers

As part of its Sept. 11 anniversary programming, ABC News is presenting an

unusual joint project with USA Today that will recreate the disaster from

various vantage points inside the World Trade Center immediately after the

planes hit.

USA Today produced a remarkable special report in December that used

floor plans, photos, architectural designs and testimony to document how many

inside the building were able to survive the strikes and collapse of the

towers.

'We can show through animation what it looked like to the people inside,' ABC

executive vice president Paul Friedman said. 'We've come up with hundreds of

individual stories, and we will be able to demonstrate many scenarios.'

ABC will schedule the show in prime time. Another program will look at the

reactions of government agencies that day.