ABC Gives ‘American Idol’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by TV ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the seven-day period through March 3).

On the strength of 480 million TV ad impressions, ABC’s promo for the new season of American Idol is No. 1, moving up from third place. Last week’s chart-topper, ABC’s promo for Whiskey Cavalier, slips to No. 3.

Meanwhile, the rest of our ranking is new, with NBC promoting World of Dance and Good Girls in, respectively, second and fourth, and Discovery hyping Naked and Afraid in fifth place.

Notably, the Naked and Afraid promo earns the highest iSpot Attention Index (124) in our ranking, getting 24% fewer interruptions than the average promo (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).