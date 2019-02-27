ABC Gives ‘Whiskey Cavalier’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by TV ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the seven-day period through Feb. 24).

On the strength of 443 million TV ad impressions, ABC’s promo for comedy-drama Whiskey Cavalier tops our chart, moving up from third place last time. The network generally dominates our ranking, also taking third place for American Idol and fourth for the 91st Academy Awards telecast.

NBC and HGTV round out the top five, promoting, respectively, The Enemy Within in second place and Windy City Rehab in fifth.

Notably, the Windy City Rehab promo earns the highest iSpot Attention Index (140) in our ranking, getting 40% fewer interruptions than the average promo (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).