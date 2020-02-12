ABC Gives 'For Life' TV's Biggest Promo Push

B+C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the seven-day period through Feb. 9).

On the strength of 556.3 million TV ad impressions, ABC's promo for its new drama For Life tops our chart, moving up a spot from last time. The network also grabs second place to hype its Oscars telecast.

The rest of our ranking is dominated by cable networks, with HGTV grabbing third place to promote its Extreme Makeover Home Edition reboot, Investigation Discovery in fourth for true-crime series The Murder Tapes and USA fifth for 10-part anthology drama series Briarpatch.

Notably, the Extreme Makeover spot earns the highest iSpot Attention Index (145) in our ranking, getting 45% fewer interruptions than the average promo (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).